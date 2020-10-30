Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch event set for November 10

Xbox is putting on a global launch event for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

The news was announced earlier today over on the official Xbox website. The actual launch event itself will be kicking off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, through Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, and FaceBook Gaming pages.

"We’ll host 'Let’s Play' segments with the creators, showcase special launch highlights from around the globe and harness the power of gaming to raise vital funds for great causes," writes Xbox boss Phil Spencer. "Instead of big announcements, we will mark the beginning of a new era by gaming alongside one another. We will take this moment to have some fun and look forward to having you join us."

There's no solid information about which games and which creators will be appearing at the launch event. Considering Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching alongside both of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, and was deliberately moved up to launch alongside the new consoles, Ubisoft's game is certainly a candidate to make an appearance.

Spencer's announcement then goes into technical details about what you'll be able to take advantage of on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Things like "120fps, faster load times, richer gaming libraries, the mobile reach of cloud gaming," are at the forefront of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, as we've obviously known for a fair while now.

There's no approximate run time for Xbox's launch event. We can probably expect the livestream to run on for at least a few hours though, as Xbox celebrates the launch of both its next-gen consoles.

