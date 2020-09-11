Xbox Series X and S to feature Dolby Vision Gaming

Dolby Vision Gaming will bring "brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games" to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next year.

Microsoft's next-gen consoles will be the first-ever gaming systems to support the visual software, which offers "40x brighter highlights", "10x deeper black levels", and "up to 12-bit color depth", according to Dolby's website.

The Xbox Series X and S will also support Dolby Atmos Audio at launch, which presents a three-dimensional sound system to rival the PS5's Tempest 3D audio architecture when the consoles release this Holiday.

Games that will support Dolby Atmos include Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more, and the technology is already available to try on PC if you can't wait until the November 10 release date of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

To learn more about how Dolby is upgrading the video game experience, you can read the full details on its website here.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting to hear about the PS5 price following Microsoft's information blowout earlier this week. With just a matter of a dozen weeks to go before next-gen officially lands, it's likely we'll be hearing something very, very soon.

