Xbox Series S will reportedly be revealed in August

The long-rumored Xbox Lockhart console, better known as the Xbox Series S, will reportedly be announced in August.

A new report from Eurogamer citing sources familiar with the company's summer plans suggests that Microsoft originally planned to announce the Series S in June, but had to push this back due to *gestures at the entire world*. This reveal is now reportedly slated for August, sometime after the digital Xbox show coming in July.

This lines up with a previous report from VentureBeat , which also claimed that Xbox had delayed its plans to August. Event plans across the industry are currently changing on a daily basis, but with more and more Lockhart evidence emerging - most recently, an alleged specification sheet - we should expect Microsoft to officially announce it sooner rather than later.

The Xbox Series S has been the worst-kept next-gen secret for some time, with reports of Xbox offering a cheaper next-gen entry point going back to 2019. And from what we know, that seems to be the general idea. The Xbox Series X will be Microsoft's souped-up flagship, while the Series S will be an affordable middleground that can still run next-gen games. The Series S could be as little as half the price of the Series X if rumors are to be believed, but that will obviously come at the cost of gaming horsepower. That said, how Microsoft positions the Series S in relation to the Xbox One X, which is already part of the ecosystem it's building, remains to be seen.