Twitter is having a field day with the Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S has finally been confirmed by Microsoft as the cheaper, smaller, only slightly less powerful alternative to its flagship next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, with both systems set to launch this November. We've even got a $299/£249 price tag to go with it, while a leaked trailer confirms many of the Xbox Series S specs, including support for ray-tracing, 120 frames-per-second, and plenty more.

Naturally, the internet is already awash with Xbox Series S reactions across Twitter, with more meme humour than you can shake a Borderlands game at as people express their first impressions to the console, and its bespoke design. Below, we've collated the best Xbox Series S reactions we've found so far, including many, many riffs on the system's... unique look.

Release this edition you cowards! pic.twitter.com/4wqDQJDCZGSeptember 8, 2020

Xbox Series S looks like a front-loading washing machine nothing will change my mind. #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/VGUMD9qLN4September 8, 2020

Can't wait to get my hands on the secret formula pic.twitter.com/RAHdkPn9fsSeptember 8, 2020

I think Microsoft copied the Xbox Series S design from ..the fencing mask 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S7L1n4GZHYSeptember 8, 2020

help - bought the new xbox series s but I can't find the HDMI port pic.twitter.com/fn82sPe7SFSeptember 8, 2020

Parents ordering presents this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/NRxKwb2WnsSeptember 8, 2020

“yeah can I get ᵘʰʰʰ six piece chicken tendie meal” pic.twitter.com/5cRoHpXkPUSeptember 8, 2020

Sony and Microsoft waiting for each other to announce their price and launch date pic.twitter.com/VABKjxlolfSeptember 8, 2020

of course microsoft would hop on the trend... 🙄 pic.twitter.com/49hC9eKdiHSeptember 8, 2020

Relatedly, a new Xbox Series X leak may have also revealed the price and release date for the Xbox Series S' bigger, more powerful sibling too, so there's every chance Microsoft is about to make even more headlines in the coming days as it responds to the industry whispers.

Meanwhile, PlayStation continues to stay eerily silent on anything PS5 related, with this week's PSVR Spotlight seemingly pouring cold water on any new info about its next-gen system for early September. In any case, stay tuned to GamesRadar for all next generation news as soon as it lands.

