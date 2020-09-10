Xbox Series S shown off in first hands-on photos, and it's pretty damn tiny

Xbox Series S is a reasonably priced next-gen console that's seriously tiny, based on a recent hands-on look by The Verge .

The Series S has a relatively small price tag ($299/£249) and small stature - it's just 10.8 inches (275mm) tall, 5.9 inches (151mm) deep, and 2.5 inches (63.5 mm) wide. You can display your Xbox Series S either vertically or horizontally, as there are rubber feet placed in both positions, so it should be relatively easy to work into your current media set-up.

The same cannot be said for the Xbox Series X , which dwarfs the Series S, partially because the Series X is an absolute unit, but also because the cheaper console is the smallest Xbox ever. As shown in the hands-on, the Xbox Series S is barely taller than the current-gen Xbox One X, but its overall volume is way smaller. Considering that the same Xbox Series X CPU is inside the Series S (and only running 200MHz slower), as well as 512TB of SSD storage and a GPU that delivers 4 teraflops of performance tuned for 1440p gaming, the smaller, cheaper next-gen console is certainly impressive.

Microsoft hasn't released any information about the rear ports on Xbox Series S, but this hands-on confirms there are two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 output, an Xbox storage expansion slot, a single USB port in the front, and a rear power port. A great addition to the ports are raised Braille bumps next to them (on both the Series S and X), which is a lovely step towards accessibility.

We'll see if Series S price point and specs make it a popular choice for those looking to hop into the world of next-gen - I know I'm certainly interested.