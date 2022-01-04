Xbox launches nail polish collection with bonus Halo Infinite and Forza cosmetics

Xbox has teamed up with popular beauty brand OPI to launch a nail polish collection with hues inspired by Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and a few well-known gaming phrases.

The full collection includes 12 distinct hues including 'You Had Me At Halo', 'Racing for Pinks', and 'Pixel Dust', and you can already check it out at Ulta brick-and-mortar locations across the US and on the reseller's website. The lacquer collection will run you about $10.50, while the Shine collection retails for $13.

Starting February 1, it'll also be available in plenty of other places you usually find nail polish - including OPI's website, Amazon, Target, and CVS. It might actually be worthwhile to wait to buy your Xbox nail polish, since a February promotion will bundle in Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 cosmetics with every qualifying purchase. According to the Amazon pre-order page, a $20 purchase qualifies you for some hue-matched Halo Infinite armor and a Forza Horizon 5 livery.

(Image credit: Xbox/OPI)

(Image credit: Xbox/OPI)

"We're thrilled to partner with OPI to unveil mesmerizing nail polish colors inspired by gaming and your favorite titles on Xbox Game Pass," said Xbox partnerships chief Marcos Waltenberg. "We hope this collection inspires fans across the globe to embrace their creativity and imagination through nail art and color."

If you prefer your nails to match your Xbox controller, you'll have the chance to win a 12-piece nail polish kit and matching game pad through an upcoming social media giveaway. Be sure to keep tabs on OPI's Instagram and TikTok channels for more details on that.

