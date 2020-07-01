Xbox is holding a week-long Summer Games Fest demo event with over 60 games

Xbox has just announced a Summer Games Fest demo event that will give Xbox One players the chance to demo 60 plus brand-new games.

The demo event will run from Tuesday, July 21 to Monday, July 27 and is meant to act as a replacement for in-person demo events like E3, PAX, and Gamescom, all of which were cancelled due to COVID-19. "While we can't recreate the experience of attending a big show entirely, we can help you get your hands on lots of cool new games early," reads the official announcement .

Just what games will be included in the massive demo event are unclear, but let's temper our expectations ahead of it - as the announcement points out, they won't be your usual game demos. "Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won't be out for quite some time." That means these games will shift and evolve quite a bit after their demo stage, which in many cases won't be indicative of the final cut.

The games will be up on the Xbox Dashboard for the week, with some potentially getting republished to the Demo channel later. That means check them out while you can, or lose them forever. When July 21 arrives, head to the Xbox One Dashboard and look for a special Game Fest Demo tile to jump in.

According to the announcement, the final demo count will be anywhere between 75 and 100 games, which is a helluva lot of new stuff to enjoy without having to pay to attend an in-person event and wait in a lengthy line. You absolutely love to see it.