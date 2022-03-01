Xbox Game Pass March 2022 games include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and more

Xbox has confirmed the Xbox Game Pass line-up for March 2022, including the addition of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

As announced earlier today on the official Xbox website, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Young Souls are heading to Xbox Game Pass later this month on March 10.

If you missed out on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, this is a great chance to jump in and experience it for yourself. Considering it might even be better than the movies, if you're an MCU fan with an eye for Star-Lord and the gang, it's well worth trying.

Don't want to wait? Far: Changing Tides is out now on Xbox Cloud Gaming, console, and PC. Plus, Microsoft Flight Simulator is available to stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming as well.

Here's the complete list of games headed to Xbox Game Pass for March 2022.

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Out Now

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – Out Now

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox – March 10

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 10

Of course, that means there are a few titles leaving the rotation as well. Here's what's leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15:

Nier: Automata

Phogs!

Torchlight III

The Surge 2

Want to buy a couple of your favorite games leaving the service? Xbox Game Pass members can save up to 20% off each title to add them to their libraries permanently.

There should be additional games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of the month, so stay tuned for more titles.

Don't miss our full Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review before diving into the game via Xbox Game Pass.