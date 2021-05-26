Xbox E3 2021 event teases Starfield and Halo news along with official date

The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 event is official, and we know exactly when the newly joined gaming giants plan to share the virtual stage.

After keeping us in suspense for a while - long enough for at least one leak to accurately peg both the time and date - Xbox finally announced the event is set for Sunday, June 13 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. The teaser image for the event prominently features Halo, which strongly indicates that Halo Infinite will have a heavy presence at the event. It also includes what appears to be the same planet from the initial teaser video for Starfield , which indicates we're finally due for an update on Bethesda's sci-fi RPG. We've heard very little solid news on Starfield since it was first announced back at E3 2018, so that should be one to

Microsoft's announcement describes the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase as "a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more." Microsoft also plans to host a digital Xbox FanFest this year, which you can sign up for now .

The E3 2021 schedule is rapidly filling out, and we have strong reason to believe that the Xbox event will be one of the standouts for the whole virtual event - having two whole companies worth of gaming news to show off on one stage is a big advantage.