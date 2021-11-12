X-Men writer clears up confusion over Daredevil MCU reboot reports

X-Men writer and Metal Gear Solid voice actor David Hayter has clarified reports surrounding a Daredevil MCU reboot series.

Taking to Twitter after a wave of Daredevil-shaped stories did the rounds, Hayter said: "Since this seems to be trending… No, I did not ‘confirm’ a Daredevil reboot. I mistakenly thought I’d read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I’d love to write it.) But I have no inside information whatsoever."

Hayter had previously told Small Screen that Marvel was "doing a reboot of Daredevil." But far from being a man without fear (of Marvel snipers), it’s simply a case of the screenwriter and actor getting his wires crossed.

That doesn’t mean there’s zero chance of a Daredevil comeback, however. Charlie Cox has repeatedly addressed speculation that he would return as The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio fanned the flames of a return with a series of curiously timed ‘likes’ on Twitter. He later admitted he hasn't yet been asked to reprise his role. Boo.

Hayter, meanwhile, has said he’d be open for a return of his own – as sneaky super-spy Solid Snake.

“I honestly don’t know of the rumors are true. But if they are, let the studio know you’d like me back as Snake. "I'm always down to return to Shadow Moses," Hayter said on Twitter last December.

