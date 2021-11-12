X-Men: The Animated Series is returning as X-Men ’97 and it’s coming in 2023

The theme song is in our heads already. Classic '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series has been revived under a new title – X-Men ’97 – and it’s coming to Disney Plus in 2023.

As per The Wrap, X-Men ’97 will "pick up" where the original series left off and will include several returning voice cast members.

Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Alyson Court (Jubilee), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), and Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) are all back in action. They will also be joined by a new cast, including the likes of voice acting legend Jennifer Hale.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf writer Beau DeMayo heads up the writing staff, while the link to X-Men: The Animated Series remains unbroken thanks to the presence of OG writers Eric and Julia Lewald acting as consultants.

Nothing else has been revealed other than a snazzy Nineties logo and a 2023 release window but our childhood dreams have come true: X-Men: The Animated Series is back – and we couldn’t be happier. And sorry for getting the theme song stuck in your head for the next month.

Elsewhere on Disney Plus Day, the House of Mouse has released an Obi-Wan Kenobi series sizzle reel, announced multiple new Marvel TV shows, and there’s even a look at the all-new Predator prequel, Prey.

