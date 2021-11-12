Predator prequel title and release window revealed during Disney Plus Day

The upcoming Predator prequel now has a title and a release window, with both unveiled on Disney Plus Day.

Per Deadline, the film is called Prey – it was previously titled Skulls. Dan Trachtenberg, whose previous work includes 10 Cloverfield Lane and an episode of Amazon Prime's superhero series The Boys, directs a script from Patrick Aison, who has written on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Jason Bourne series Treadstone.

Plot details have also been revealed: the film is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation, and focuses on a female warrior named Naru, who protects her tribe from an alien predator. Amber Midthunder stars. Filming wrapped in September, with cinematographer Jeff Cutter sharing the news on Instagram.

The Predator franchise is made up of six films, including two crossovers with Alien. The first film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Shane Black, and Kevin Peter Hall, and sees a rescue team on a mission to save hostages in a rainforest in Central America. They're hunted by the titular deadly alien, which is equipped with armor and cloaking technology.

"It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It's the ingenuity of a human being who won't give up, who's able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force," producer John Davis has said of the prequel.

Prey doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but will land in summer 2022 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus Star internationally. In the meantime, check out our guide to the next few months' movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.