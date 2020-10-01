Wolverine has arrived in Fortnite

Wolverine has officially arrived in Fortnite, and he's bringing some goodies with him. Check out the 'Wolverine Arrives' trailer above, and read on below for more details.

If you want to get the Wolverine skin to wear during your Fortnite battles, you'll need the Battle Pass, as it's a confirmed exclusive. Then, you'll need to complete the Fortnite Wolverine challenges , which include finding claw marks, visiting Quinjet locations, and ultimately defeating Logan himself, which is apparently rather difficult.

The 'Wolverine Arrives' trailer may look like it's just Wolverine facing off against iconic Fortnite foes, but it's also giving you a big hint as to where to find the adamantium man. Wolverine is lurking somewhere around Weeping Woods, and he's going to put up quite the fight, so make sure you arrive prepared. Completing all of the challenges and defeating the Wolverine boss will get you the Wolverine Outfit and Classic Style.

Plus, Xbox users who play Fortnite and buy one or more movies from a collection of discounted Wolverine titles between now and October 14 will get a $5 digital card to use in the Microsoft Store. Looks like it's time for that Logan re-watch, am I right?

Wolverine joins one of many Marvel characters that dropped into Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 4 as part of the Nexus War crossover. The characters include Iron Man, Groot, Wolverine, Silver Surfer, and Doctor Doom. As we previously reported , the Marvel Fortnite invasion has spread to the comic books, as well.