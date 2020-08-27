Marvel Fortnite invasion spreads to the comic books as well

Hot on the heels of news that Marvel heroes will be featured in the newest chapter of Fortnite, the comic publisher has announced the world of Fortnite will be bleeding over into various comic book variant covers this September and October.

The 13 planned variant covers are:

Avengers #36 Fortnite variant by Sara Pichelli

Fantastic Four #24 Fortnite variant by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Savage Avengers #12 Fortnite variant by Adam Kubert

Marauders #13 Fortnite variant by Russell Dauterman

Thor #8 Fortnite variant by Olivier Coipel

Venom #29 Fortnite variant by Aaron Kuder

X-force #13 Fortnite variant y Joshua Cassara

Avengers #37 Fortnite variant by Mark Brooks

Captain America #24 Fortnite variant by Ed Mcguinness

Captain Marvel #22 Fortnite variant by Iban Coello

Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 Fortnite variant by Javier Garron

Iron Man #2 Fortnite variant by Marco Checchetto

X-men #13 Fortnite variant by Joe Quesada

(Of course, these variants will be exclusive to print editions of these issues.)

Seven of the variants have been released, which you can see in this gallery:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Fortnite/Marvel crossover began when Donny Cates and Nic Klein's current Thor story arc popped up in-game earlier this month, with a 10-page story by Cates and artist Greg Land (which will be reprinted in September 30's Fantastic Four #24.)

And earlier today, it was announced that Marvel heroes would be featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 in an event dubbed 'Nexus War.'

And this Fortnite/Marvel crossover appears to be ongoing, with Marvel saying in a press release "... and be sure to keep your eyes peeled in Marvel comics to catch hints of where these characters go – and return from – next!"

Of course, signs of this crossover have already begun in Fortnite with the appearance of Wolverine claw marks hidden across the game world - here are all the Fortnite Wolverine claw mark locations.