Witchercon is a two day collaboration between Netflix and CD Projekt Red in July

Witchercon is a new celebratory event for the series, and it's being hosted by CD Projekt and Netflix next month.

As you can see in the announcement below, Witchercon is coming on July 9. When the event rolls around near the beginning of next month, it'll be hosted in tandem by both Netflix and CD Projekt, the latter of which developed The Witcher trilogy of video games.

We teamed up with @WitcherNetflix to bring the world of The Witcher into your homes! Power up your megascopes on July 9th and join us for an epic online celebration of the franchise, #WitcherCon! pic.twitter.com/6RlGL5mPoxJune 11, 2021 See more

The Witchercon event will actually be running over the course of two days. The first livestream is slated to take place on July 9, kicking off at approximately 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, while the second day's festivities will be on July 10, and will commence right around 6 p.m. ET/9 p.m. ET. It seems as though the second day will probably be a bit shorter than the first, therefore.

"Witchercon is a global celebration of The Witcher!" the official description of the event on its website reads. "This digital convention will be streamed on both Netflix and CD Projekt's YouTube and Twitch channels and will be available for co-streaming. As far as we're aware, this is the first time that Netflix has ever streamed something live as it's taking place."

The official website of Witchercon also reveals that we can expect behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of both the video game trilogy and the live-action Netflix series. There'll even be deep dives into the lore of The Witcher with certified experts on both the series and the games. Could we even see original Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski showing up at the event?

However, what we absolutely can't expect from the event is the reveal of a brand new Witcher video game. The website itself actually states this very plainly at the bottom of the main home page, presumably to manage expectations surrounding the event itself and preventing anyone from getting too excited. Nonetheless, there's sure to be many reason for longtime Witcher fans to be excited about the event.

The announcement was made during Netflix GEEKED week, which also saw the release of the first Witcher season 2 footage. There's not much to go off – but you can get more in our breakdown of The Witcher season 2.

