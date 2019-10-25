The Witcher Netflix series goes all Game of Thrones in new images

More Witcher Netflix series images have surfaced, including a look at Ciri, a big Geralt fight scene, and some more steel-on-steel action that should make those pining after a Game of Thrones replacement all misty-eyed.

These come courtesy of io9 and arrive just a day after a different set of Witcher Netflix images were released into the wild. In those, Geralt was seen on horseback and in an inn. In the new photos, we get a glimpse of some of Geralt’s other hobbies: namely, sword-fighting. The white-haired Witcher is taking on a knight while, in the background, several other armour-clad soldiers form an audience. Let’s hope he doesn’t adopt my Witcher 3: Wild Hunt tactic of spamming Igni and running around in circles until it recharges.

(Image credit: Netflix)

An unnamed character might draw your eye in this round of images. Conjuring up memories of Game of Thrones’ “Battle of the Bastards”, a man is seen swinging his sword towards an unknown enemy. Limbs are seen poking out on the battlefield, and everything looks very, very murky. As it should be. War never changes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Geralt’s adopted daughter, Ciri (played by Freya Allan) can also be seen walking away from a wintry wood. In the Witcher Comic-Con trailer she is tasked with finding Geralt – this could be the start of her long, long journey.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Finally, there’s an intriguing if ultimately not story-focused behind-the-scenes shot of the Netflix Witcher series. Crowds huddle and chatter while being flanked by large walls. Could this be our first look at Novigrad, a city famed for its impenetrable walls?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Expect more big Witcher news soon – Lucca Comic Con will feature a big panel on October 31, featuring showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. We might even get a release date.

