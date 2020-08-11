Wild-looking sci-fi horror Atomic Heart confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X in next-gen gameplay trailer

Mundfish has released a seven-minute gameplay trailer for their ever-intriguing sci-fi horror project Atomic Heart, confirming a release on PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside current-gen consoles and PC.

The brand new "4K next-gen gameplay" trailer really does show Atomic Heart's best side, with remarkably crisp textures and a more colorful palette. You also might notice the work of Doom composer Mick Gordon in the new trailer. Gordon's score can be heard during an encounter with a freaky new monster called Plyush. Mundfish excels at making freaky monsters - just look at this one from an earlier gameplay trailer:

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Atomic Heart was previously only confirmed for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but with its next-gen release, Mundfish says to expect faster - nonexistent, actually - load times. Talking to IGN, Mundfish explained that the "fast SSDs" inside next-gen hardware allowed them to virtually eliminate load times. "Next-gen hardware also provides an exclusive opportunity to fulfill our artistic vision and deliver our game with stunning visuals with no downgrading, which was absolutely essential for current gen," the studio said.

I'm still not quite sure what Atomic Heart's about, but I can't stop looking. Apparently that's just what Mundfish wants, but they were kind enough to provide this brief synopsis: "The game kicks off when robots start attacking people. P-3 will have to investigate what has caused all these events and deal with what (or who?) is behind all of this."

While we still don't have a release date, Mundfish says they're still in "active development" despite some complications due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's been a while since we've heard from Mundfish on Atomic Heart, so it's good to see the new footage. Hopefully the wait won't be quite so long for the next update.

