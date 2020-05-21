Why did Ruby Rose leave Batwoman? We may have an answer

Ruby Rose has left the coveted role of Batwoman behind and, as you would expect, the fandom has questions. A second season of the CW series has already been announced, yet the producers will now have to look for a new leading actor.

With that in mind, our main question is: why did Ruby Rose leave Batwoman? The official statements from Rose and Warner Bros. television were both courteous, expressing thanks for the opportunity to work together. Yet, no real reason for the sudden exit was given.

Variety now reports that Rose was, according to multiple sources, unhappy with the long hours required by a season lead, which ended up leading to friction on set. As a result, Rose and Warner Bros. came to a joint decision to recast the role. Neither party has officially commented on the report.

Speculators were quick to theories about why Rose left the series. Many fans linked the news to Rose suffering from pain associated with emergency surgery for two herniated discs, though sources told Variety that “had nothing to do with her health or injury.”

Batwoman was Rose's first leading role following supporting roles in Orange is the New Black, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2.

In an initial statement, Rose thanked "everyone involved," adding: Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful." The producers thanked Rose and said they were committed to finding a member of the LGBTQ+ community to fill the role of Batwoman.

Batwoman season 2 is currently scheduled to air in January 2021, but production delays from the COVID-19 pandemic could very well push that date back some. As of yet, there's no official word on that, and the search for Rose's replacement continues. Meanwhile, DC fans have the Snyder Cut of Justice League to look forward to...