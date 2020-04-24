Nintendo Switch deal stock alert: Lite bundles now available with Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and more

This is not a drill, Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock for the cheaper, handheld-only Lite model. Better yet, you can buy it on its own, or in a Switch bundle with a decent game and save a few quid while you're at it.

That's big news: due to the current crisis, Nintendo Switch deals have been sold out pretty much everywhere. Stock levels have been fluctuating wildly, but you can get your hands on it right now if you act fast. There are also offers available that provide the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, not to mention the brand-new Coral colour-scheme. That last one isn't likely to stick around long, so we'd suggest picking it up sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deals are now available at a variety of stores including Game, Very, John Lewis, Amazon, and Currys. Better still, they're very reasonable in cost. First up is a Currys offer featuring the Nintendo Switch Lite console and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £229. It's available in Yellow or Grey and is cheaper than buying both items separately. Because Animal Crossing is the game of the minute, that's one of the best bundles out there right now.

Meanwhile, Very is offering a Lite console (in Yellow or Grey) with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and multiplayer classic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £279.99. It's rare to get both games bundled together, particularly at that price, so we'd recommend picking it up sharpish if you're interested - stock is low and moving fast. In addition, it saves you at least £5-£10. Very did also have the brand-new Switch Lite Coral colour-scheme in stock for a while, but that's since disappeared - if you want it, you'll have to go to Game instead. It's available there for £199.99 or as part of a bundle.

Speaking of discounts, the Currys bundles are actually cheaper than a lot of the competition. For example, you can get a Grey Nintendo Switch Lite with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and six months of Spotify Premium for just £229. That's a pleasant change. Other, more opportunistic sellers have hiked up prices way beyond the RRP because of the console's scarcity.

Elsewhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite has made a surprise return for £199 on Amazon (but only in grey, turquoise and yellow). That's a quid cheaper than normal. The console is also available in solo or bundle-form at Game or solo at John Lewis. You get a two-year warranty at the latter. Or if you're also in the market for a new phone, then this mobile phone deal comes with a FREE Nintendo Switch console - yes really.

Regardless of what you choose, it's good timing. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit right now, so still being able to grab the console is a very welcome surprise.

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock here

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £229 at Currys

Console available in Yellow or Grey

You're getting one of the Switch's must-have games with this deal. It saves you a fair deal - at least £10 to £20 - and is very worthwhile because we haven't seen a bundle with the console and game together anywhere else for this low price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £244 at Game

The Coral pink Switch Lite has only just arrived, but it's already selling out everywhere. Game is one of the few exceptions - and it's got a good offer too! Animal Crossing is the game of the moment, and you can get it bundled with the console for £5 less than buying both separately.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £279.99 at Very

Very is now offering one of the best Switch starter sets you could hope for - a Lite console with the cheerful Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the essential Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Offer also available with the console in Grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) + Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening + 6 months of Spotify Premium | £229 at Currys

Save £5.99

Currys has a variety of offers on right now, but the best one would have to be this bundle that gets you Link's Awakening thrown in. That's a relatively new release, so getting it for less with the console is great. Also available in Yellow.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + Luigi's Mansion 3 | £229 at Currys

Save £9.99

It's tough to get your hands on a Switch Lite bundle at all right now, so being able to pick up one for less than normal - as is the case at Currys - is great news. Luigi's Mansion 3 is a great choice, and we'd highly recommend it. Available in Yellow or Turquoise.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + Pokemon Shield| £239.99 at Very

Want the latest Pokemon to go with your new Switch? Very has you covered with this Shield Version bundle. It's certainly cheaper than buying both items separately! The console is also available in Grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) | From £199.99 at Game

A brand-new colour of Switch Lite is now available, and you can get yours from Game. It's a gorgeous shade of pink they're calling 'Coral', and it's sold out almost everywhere else. Get yours here while you can - it isn't likely to last long.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at John Lewis

At the time of writing, you could still pick up a Switch Lite from John Lewis. This might be your last chance for a few weeks to get one at the regular asking price - stock for the normal Nintendo Switch has long gone nationwide now, too. Fortunately, this one has a two-year warranty.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Bundles and consoles available at Game

There's a broad range of solo consoles and bundles on offer at Game, and most of them are great value for money. You can pick up everything from Breath of the Wild with a console to Witcher 3 and a Switch Lite.View Deal

Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can get the latest prices with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals page. If you're after the best prices for loads of other great titles, we've compared plenty over on our cheap Nintendo Switch game sales hub. We've also got you covered for the best Nintendo Switch accessories, so don't forget to check them out.

Curious about the difference between the Nintendo Switch Lite and the standard Switch console? It boils down to cost and portability. To start with, the Lite can only be played in handheld mode - in other words, it can't be connected to the TV. However, it is a lot cheaper as a result. That makes it perfect for the couch, while in the garden, or on the go.