Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for May 7 - May 11

Where is Xur? As of May 7, 2021, you can find Xur in the Tower hangar, on the north side of the map. He'll hang out in that exact spot until reset on May 11, so make sure you head over there to get your weekly Exotic engram, pick up an armor piece with (hopefully) better stat rolls, and grab an Exotic cipher in case you're still trying to finish your legacy Exotic collection.
Here's what Xur's offering this week:
- Exotic weapon - Skyburner's Oath: lobs large, explosive, seeking slugs when hip-fired, and when aiming down sight the slugs will travel fast and straight, with higher damage and a lower rate of fire. Skyburner's Oath is full-auto, deals extra damage to Cabal, and penetrates Phalanx shields. It's a pretty basic Exotic and not too hard to find, but if you don't have it it's worth a grab.
- Hunter Exotic - Gwisin Vest: Each Spectral Blade kill you land before entering the Super's stealth mode will restore some of your Super energy. This allows for some long, and I mean long Supers in PvE and PvP, and it's fun to run with high intellect builds.
- Titan Exotic - Mask of the Quiet One: Dreaded Visage will grant ability energy when you're damaged, and when you're critically wounded you'll gain health back whenever you land a kill. The energy gains from this Exotic are minor and the health gains won't bring your health out of the red, so this is an underwhelming pick even in ideal circumstances.
- Warlock Exotic - Vesper of Radius: Planetary Torrent allows your Rifts to release an Arc shockwave when cast, and Rift energy will recharge faster when you're surrounded by enemies. This is a fun piece for support players looking to spam Rifts, especially when paired with the Stasis aspect that causes Rifts to freeze nearby enemies. Vesper was once disabled due to an exploit whereby casting a Rift would insta-kill enemies, but it's back now, and no longer doing that.