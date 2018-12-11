"We've definitely increased the intensity" - take an exclusive look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters isn’t just a sequel to the Toho Titan’s 2014 Hollywood reboot. It’s also the next film in Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse, which is leading up to Godzilla vs. Kong. But before that crossover battle, the fire-breathing behemoth has some more iconic foes to take care of...

Yes, 2019’s King of the Monsters sees Big G facing off with Mothra, Rodan, and the three-headed King Ghidorah. In the sequel, there will be a new family at the centre of the collateral damage, played by Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. And taking over from Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is Michael Dougherty (Trick ’r Treat, Krampus).

You can see Godzilla back in action in the exclusive image below, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine, as he gears up for the ultimate monster mash. There’s also a fresh look at franchise newcomer Chandler as Mark Russell. Take a look at the new images for yourself…

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Chandler’s character fits into the mix as part of a rescue mission to find his ex-wife, Emma (Farmiga), and daughter, Madison (brown). Emma is kidnapped after discovering a method of communication with the Titans.

While the 2014 film took its time building up to the supersized scraps, expect more carnage all round in the sequel, as director Dougherty promises a change of pace. “We’ve definitely increased the intensity,” Dougherty tells Total Film. “We have a lot of monsters.”

And with four Titans to cram into this apocalyptic story, expect a faster pace this time around. “I think Gareth [Edwards] had a lot of fun playing cat-and-mouse and I love the slow-build he created,” continues Dougherty. “But we definitely take the gloves off for this film. No holding back.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in the US and UK on May 31, 2019, and you can read more about it in the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves this Friday, December 14.

It’s part of Total Film’s 2019 preview, which look at the 33 reasons to be hyped for movies next year, including Avengers 4, Star Wars 9, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Toy Story 4, and more. The new issue also reflects on the year gone by with a special supplement celebrating the best of film in 2018.

If you’re a fan of the mag, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? If you sign up, My Favourite Magazines will deliver every new issue through your letterbox before it hits shelves, and you’ll save money on the cover price. What’s not to like?