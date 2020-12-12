We shouldn't have to wait "months and months" for our next peek at Elden Ring

A fresh peek at From Software's next big action-RPG, Elden Ring might be dropping sooner rather than later, according to sources close to the development.

As spotted by VGC , reliable source and GamesBeat writer Jeff Grubb recently speculated on why Elden Ring was missing from The Game Awards despite clinching the crown for Most Anticipated Game.

“They’re obviously working on this game… they didn’t show it here, but I think they probably could have if they wanted to,” Grubb opined. “I think it’s at that state. But let’s just give it a month or two more.

"Here’s one thing I’ve heard that I can say: have a little bit more patience, but just a little bit more. That doesn’t mean days, and I don’t think it quite means weeks, but it doesn’t mean months and months and months."

The claims add credence to another recent report that intimated that Elden Ring may be on the home stretch. This one, which came from From Software sleuth and reputable Bloodborne optimizer Lance McDonald . At the time, McDonald suggested that March 2021 is likely "too soon" for Elden Ring's release date.

"I did some snooping today and it seems like Elden Ring is ready to be shown publicly," McDonald said in a recent Twitch stream. "It seems like there's some people working on Elden Ring who they only bring in when the games are nearly finished. As you can imagine, there's a bunch of contractors I snoop around on. I watch what they're doing and what they're talking about, and one of them said some stuff today [December 3] and I'm like, 'Oh, wow.'

"Based on what I know that person's job is, I was like, that game's gotta be almost finished."

Elden Ring, which is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the man behind Bloodborne and Dark Souls, was announced during the Xbox E3 2019 showcase . FromSoftware is collaborating on the project with Game of Thrones’ George R R Martin, whose role takes him behind the game’s mythos, and it’s clear from his background that fantasy is his strong suit.

Since its reveal, hardly anything has been heard about the development of the dark action RPG, until now, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently teased that he'd "played quite a bit" of the eagerly-anticipated game.