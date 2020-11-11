Phil Spencer says he’s “played quite a bit” of Elden Ring

Phil Spencer has reportedly played FromSoftware’s new game, Elden Ring.

Elden Ring , which is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the man behind Bloodborne and Dark Souls, was announced during the Xbox E3 2019 showcase . FromSoftware will be collaborating on the project with Game of Thrones’ George R R Martin, whose role takes him behind the game’s mythos, and it’s clear from his background that fantasy is his strong suit.

Since its reveal, hardly anything has been heard about the development of the dark action RPG, until now.

In an interview with Gamespot’s Tamoor Hussain , Phil Spencer shared that he has played the game, saying, “I’ve seen actually quite a bit. I’ve played quite a bit.” While it seems that Elden Ring is at a point in development where it is playable, Spencer couldn’t go further into detail, but did say that “as somebody who’s played all of Miyazaki’s games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he’s done.”

Spencer also slightly touched on Elden Ring’s gameplay, saying, “I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he’s tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it.”

An official release date has yet to be set for Elden Ring but we do know thanks to an Xbox Wire interview with Miyazaki, that the game will be coming to PS4, PC and Xbox One, however right now we can only guess at whether it's coming to Xbox Series X and PS5.

