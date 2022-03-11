How to watch Turning Red online - stream the new Pixar movie for as little as possible

If you've also been caught off guard by the arrival of another new Pixar movie (this year is flying by), you may be interested to know that it's possible to watch Turning Red online right now. Yup, members of the Disney Plus streaming service can settle down to stream Turning Red this weekend at no extra charge. Which is just as well, because you won't find the movie anywhere else - much like Luca and Encanto, it's exclusive to that platform.

Not a subscriber yet? Don't worry, it's pretty affordable on the whole. A month of Disney Plus won't cost you much more than a couple of coffees, and you can stream Turning Red without having to sign up for any premium tiers (it's available to all members). Sure, it's not always ideal to sign up for yet another streaming service. But there's no other way of being able to watch Turning Red online.

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

The cheapest way of being able to stream Turning Red is by getting a single month of Disney's streaming service - now that the free trial is gone, it really is the least expensive method of accessing Disney Plus content. This gets you access to its entire library, and you can cancel whenever you want. Keen to watch Turning Red before quitting? No problem. But FYI: if you're in it for the long haul, it's probably worth considering the $79.99 annual fee because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10. Speaking of value for money, the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus is another good option because it only costs $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads).



Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Eager to watch Turning Red online for as little as possible? Your best bet is the standard monthly subscription. Sorry, folks - now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone, it's genuinely the least expensive option. Unless you want to hang around, that is. The annual $119.99 deal is better value because it gives you 12 months for the price of 10.



Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

Because it's skipping cinemas and heading straight to streaming services, the only way to watch Turning Red is via Disney Plus - and your cheapest option at the moment is a single month. However, the annual pass (which you can pick up for £79.90) is better value for money because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10.



Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Disney Plus is the home of Pixar's latest movie in Australia, so you'll need a membership if you want to watch Turning Red. Your cheapest option is the standard monthly rate, but the $119.99 annual fee is better value for money overall because it gets you 12 months of the streaming service for the price of 10. That's a saving of $24 overall.



