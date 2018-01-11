Watch the Thor: Ragnarok gag reel now and witness Jeff Goldblum shake what his momma gave him

This Thor: Ragnarok gag reel sure is… something. It begins with director Taika Waititi doing a scat cover of the Marvel Studios main theme and only gets weirder from there. It’s fantastic though. Want to see Hela boogie? Jeff Goldblum shake that thang? It’s all here, and Taika Waititi is your tour guide. Enjoy!

“He’s just a big kid,” explains Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie, when discussing her director. There’s never been a truer word spoken. It’s a small wonder the New Zealander got the movie made with the amount of goofing around he did on-set. There’s Taika in Loki’s helmet, here’s Taika making Chris Hemsworth crack up, and, my favourite bit, Taika inspiring Jeff Goldblum’s wicked dance moves.

In all of the crackpot things Jeff Goldblum has done, ah who am I kidding, this only ranks only about somewhere in the middle. Still, it’s a joy to see everyone having so much fun during production. So much so, that I’m sure that throughout the 2-minute long clip of gags and bloopers (which will be available on the Thor: Ragnarok Blu-ray when it releases on February 26) everyone will have their own favourite moment.

So, if you’re cooped up in an office – maybe it’s raining? – and you just can’t wait ‘til 5pm then stick this on a few times, smile, and pretend that Taika Waititi is both your BFF and your boss. Just try to erase Jeff Goldblum’s robed booty from your memory banks. Hypnosis should do the trick - or you can distract yourself by seeing what else is coming to Blu-ray with the full list of Thor: Ragnarok home release extras.

Image: Marvel