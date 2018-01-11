8-bit battle scenes, a Grandmaster and Darryl team-up, and 4 other things coming with the Thor: Ragnarok home release

It’s time to Ragnarok and roll again. Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Blu-Ray in the UK on February 26 and March 6 in the US and it’s chock full of special features, deleted scenes, and, yes, Jeff Goldblum mini-movies. Read on to see the best of the best when it comes to the extra goodies you’ll be getting. Trust me, it doesn’t disappoint.

Deleted and extended scenes

There came a time where deleted scenes were consigned to the cutting room floor. Now you can’t move without fans clamouring for every scene, discarded clip, and extra takes to be added as a bonus – just ask Justice League fans. Thor: Ragnarok, meanwhile, will have two deleted scenes: Skurge finds Heimdall and Hulk chases Thor through Sakaar. Which sounds amazing.

As for extended scenes, you’ll be getting an extra-long look at Thor meeting The Grandmaster, Stupid Avenger vs. Tiny Avengers (which is from when Hulk and Thor were throwing insults at each other), and a scene involving The Grandmaster and Topaz.

The Grandmaster in Team Thor

Team Thor 3 (try saying that when you’re drunk) not only brings back Darryl, rebranding the short as ‘Team Darryl’, but, in Thor’s space-bound absence, comes a new roommate: Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. If Darryl thought he went through the wringer before, he’s got another thing coming... and that thing wears blue lipstick.

Gag reel

That’s right. There’s going to be a gag reel filled with bloopers and other goofy goings-on whilst on-set. If only there was some place where you could already watch it…

8-bit battle scenes

One of the weirdest (and coolest) bonus features comes in the form of the retro recreation of a couple of Thor: Ragnarok battle. Both the final bridge battle on Asgard as well as a Sakaar spaceship battle (presumably during Thor’s escape) are getting the 8-bit treatment.

Unstoppable women

Thor: Ragnarok featured some of the best, well-rounded female Marvel characters to date. The Blu-ray release will delve into the formation of Hela and Valkyrie, from their comic book origins, all the way through to their casting and on-screen debuts.

The best of the rest

That’s only a small fraction of what’s available. Deep breath now: there’s also an introduction to the movie from Taika Waititi, a retrospective on how each MCU hero is doing and where they are in the lead-up to Avengers: Infinity War, a piece exploring Thor’s evolving sense of humour and how Chris Hemsworth brought the funny. And that’s not all.

There’s also an in-depth look at Korg, one of Ragnarok’s most lovable and hilarious characters, and just how Taika Waititi came to the tough decision to, uhh, cast himself in the role. Alongside that is a journey through the movie’s comic book inspirations, as well as a look at the struggles behind bringing Sakaar to life on-screen. And that’s still not all…

…because, yes, there’s a director’s commentary and, yes, I’m sure it’s going to be worth the price of the Blu-ray alone.

