Watch our quest for a Fortnite llama selfie at Gamescom 2018

There were many wonders to behold on the Gamescom 2018 showfloor in Cologne, Germany: massive vault entrances, fully functional gaming tractors, enough Funko Pops by mass to slightly deform the Earth's gravitational field, to name a few. But none were so highly sought after, so excitedly whispered about as the Fortnite llama. It wasn't just at the Fortnite booth, you see - that would be too easy. No, our intrepid video squad of Brandon Saltalamacchia and James Jarvis had to go on a quest to find it, and in the process, find themselves. Or at least they found out that Brandon might need to get some new shoelaces.

Why were they questing to take a selfie with this secret llama? It was one of six challenges that attendees could complete across the Gamescom showfloor to earn a special in-game Fortnite spray, they're both super into Fortnite, and they'd already completed the obstacle course and shoved one another off of a plank. Plus, they needed something to keep them busy before we barricaded them in the studio to produce our Gamescom After Dark livestreams.

If you don't have time to watch the whole tour video (there was a lot of showfloor to cover), at least let me recommend some highlights for you:

0:30 - Brandon doesn't know how photo opportunities work.

1:14 - Brandon says "Let's go farm me some corn" then messes it up.

2:22 - Brandon and JJ have their Duel of the Fates But With Fortnite Sticks.

4:05 - Brandon admires Japanese panda snacks.

6:23 - Brandon and JJ get their Fortnite Llama selfies, and Gamescom is saved.