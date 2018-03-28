Watch Carrie Fisher slap Oscar Isaac 41 (!) times in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi outtakes

Not everything goes swimmingly in a galaxy far, far away. Take this Star Wars: The Last Jediouttake compilation, for example. It’s got Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac over 40 times (on his first day on set, no less!), a shocked reaction to baby BB-8, and a bit of impromptu Finn/Poe hugging.

The gag reel, which you can see above, comes from Entertainment Tonight. Without a doubt, the highlight of the 90-second series of clips is Carrie Fisher snapping the smugness off of Oscar Isaac/Poe’s face. 41 times by my count and, as Rian Johnson reveals, it was Isaac’s first day of filming. I’d never wash my left cheek again, personally.

It was Oscar’s first day. Somehow he still speaks to me. https://t.co/TlKkmKs8Fp27 March 2018

Elsewhere, there’s all the typical fare you can come to expect from flubs and fooling around on-set. Rey, Luke, and Finn all pull funny faces – it’s nice to see Mark Hamill crack a smile! – and, my personal favourite, Kelly Marie Tran losing it when she sees BB-8 and a mini, baby (BaBy?) BB-8 behind a sliding door. Tran is truly living her dream life.

For the Tumblr fanboys and fangirls out there, there’s even a bit of Finn/Poe bromance action. Neither man wanted to break away from that hug, damnit. Heck, that cut may have lasted a solid hour and we’d be none the wiser.

Despite being a gag reel, we end on a bittersweet moment. Mark Hamill departs for the final time from a cockpit, saying “Thanks for the memories.” I’m sorry, there’s just a bit of space dust in my eye…

