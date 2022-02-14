What time does Warzone Season 2 start?

Need to know when the Warzone Season 2 start time is? We’ve got the details on the latest Warzone Pacific update and what time it releases right here. Warzone Pacific Season 2 will introduce a host of new features based around the discovery of chemical weapons, including Nebula V Ammo, Armored Transport Trucks, and two new Points of Interest on Caldera. Here’s when you can play Warzone Season 2.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 start time

(Image credit: Activision)

The Season 2 update for Warzone Pacific will go live simultaneously around the world, so the release time varies depending on your time zone, although an exact time hasn’t been confirmed. The new season is expected to go live at these times:

PST (US West Coast): 9.00 AM February 14th

EST (US East Coast): 12.00 PM February 14th

GMT (UK): 5.00 PM February 14th

CEST (Europe): 6.00 PM February 14th

Be sure to log in to your Warzone platform of choice to get the update started at the earliest time to ensure you can get into Warzone Season 2 as soon as possible. Once installed, you’ll be able to hop into matches in Caldera to explore the new Chemical Factory and Chemical Weapons Research Labs POIs, try out the new Nebula V gear, and level up the Season 2 Battle Pass.

This update will also implement a whole host of quality-of-life changes that should make Warzone run much better and should satisfy some player requests. Improvements to inserting Armor Plates, Gas Mask animations, and movement – especially vehicle handling, low-altitude parachute deployments, and player mantling – are just a few of the 30+ improvements arriving with Season 2’s launch. Fixes for graphical artifacts and distortions, Buy Station-related freezes and crashes, and glitched Operator skins will also be arriving with the Season 2 update.

Warzone Season 2 was actually delayed by two weeks in order to implement solid fixes for the battle royale game. The evolution into Warzone Pacific late last year with Call of Duty Vanguard’s release left the game riddled with bugs, glitches, and other issues. Despite the fixes arriving in Season 2, we recently learned that a Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone sequel will be arriving this year. So far, we know the Modern Warfare sequel and new Warzone experience will be developed together from the ground up and in a new engine by Infinity Ward.

