Warzone The Numbers Event and how to activate broadcast stations

The new Warzone The Numbers Event involves finding where the broadacast stations are in Verdansk, and completing a new set of challenges. Completing the event will award players with the new dual-wield Sai melee weapon. This event merges the classic Call of Duty Black Ops story with both Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone by reintroducing the sleeper agent numbers – you’ll have to ask Mason what they mean. You can hear Stitch reciting these sequences at the Mobile Broadcast Stations dotted around Verdansk. Here’s where you can find those broadcast stations and how to activate them to get your hands on that Sai weapon in The Numbers Event.

Where to find Warzone The Numbers Event broadcast stations

(Image credit: Activision)

To get the new Sai melee weapon in the Warzone The Number Event, you need to listen to nine broadcasts at new Mobile Broadcast Stations found all over Verdansk. When you load into a Warzone match, all nine of the broadcast station locations will be clearly marked with red icons. These locations do not change, so here’s a list of all the places to find them:

Military Base – E2

Airport – D3

Salt Mine – H3

TV Station – F5

Boneyard / Superstore – C5

Train Station – C6

Farmland – H6

Port – G7

Hills – D8

When you arrive in one of these locations, you need to find the large military trucks with a tall, dark green radio antennae on it. Each of the nine stations has one of these trucks and its own challenge which will give you smaller rewards including in-game cash, calling cards, and more. These challenges are simply to listen to the broadcast at the particular location, and completing all nine of them will get you that akimbo Sai melee weapon.

How to activate broadcast stations in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you’ve found a broadcast station, you’ll need to look for the red button on the truck antenna control panel. Follow the button prompt to press the red button and the broadcast station will activate. Once a broadcast station has been activated, it will remain active for the rest of the Warzone match. The red icon on the map will also change to a light green icon.

(Image credit: Activision)

For the challenges, it’s important to know that you only need to listen to each broadcast and do not have to activate each station. When you activate a station or get within range of an already active one, you’ll see a flash of numbers appear and then Stitch will start reciting a number sequence. After a couple of seconds, you will get a challenge complete message to appear in the middle of your screen, which means you have listened to enough of the broadcast for that particular location. To find out which broadcasts you’re missing, check the event challenge section on the left of your map to find a to-do list of all the locations.