WandaVision songwriters reveal the tune that could hint at a major villain

WandaVision could be hiding one of its villains in plain sight (or sound). Speculation has been flying that Marvel comics villain Mephisto could be behind some of WandaVision's weirdness, and it turns out a reference to the devilish baddie could be hidden in the series' main theme.

Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are the duo behind WandaVision's catchy theme tunes – as well as other recognizable Disney hits, including Frozen's "Let It Go" and Coco's "Remember Me", both of which won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Speaking to Indie Wire, Lopez said: "We put a tritone in the main theme which is [considered] the devil's interval, and it might feel creepy, sometimes dreamy."

A tritone, basically, is a sound that seems unresolved – meaning it sounds a bit eerie, hence the nickname. Check out this YouTube video for more.

According to Indie Wire, Anderson-Lopez notes that the "Wanda-Vis-ion" delivery of the first episode, including the tritone, is present throughout the series. Each episode has a different theme so far, based on the particular decade the installment is spoofing, but that tritone is always there.

Mephisto is a demon in Marvel comics and might have already been alluded to in episode 2, with Dottie’s comment of "the devil's in the details" potentially hinting at her secret, demonic identity.

The demon also has a history with Wanda’s two children, having a hand both in their creation and their eventual disappearance. Considering episode 3 ended with Wanda giving birth to her and Vision’s twins, if Mephisto is going to show up at all, it'll likely be very soon. Elizabeth Olsen has also teased that episode 4 is a significant installment in the series, so even if we don’t see the demon then, it seems like something big is about to go down anyway.

WandaVision's opening credits may also have a reference to the villainous Grim Reaper, too, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the devil's interval turns out to be more important than it seems. Of course, it's entirely possible that it really is just there for its disquieting effect, but considering the attention to detail in WandaVision so far, we’re not so sure.

The good news is WandaVision drops a new episode every Friday, so answers are hopefully on their way. Check out our WandaVision release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode drops.