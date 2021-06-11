WandaVision season 2 is probably not happening: "It's definitely a limited series"

Elizabeth Olsen has poured water over hopes for WandaVision season 2.

During an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen was asked if she thought she'd be back for a second season."No," she answered. "Yeah, it's definitely a limited series."

She added: "I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know... With Marvel, you can never say no. Like, people die... I don't know, I would be shocked."

Paul Bettany has also recently commented that he doesn't know if he'll be back in the MCU: "I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all," he revealed. "And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it's for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

WandaVision not returning for a second season isn't much of a surprise. Wanda's storyline will instead continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out next year. But the series did leave some plot threads dangling – like Billy and Tommy Maximoff, who are both potential future Young Avengers, still being alive, and White Vision vanishing – and these could always be picked up in another Marvel project in the future.

Kevin Feige, however, has been slightly more circumspect about whether WandaVision will receive a season 2. "I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite yes or a definite no to anything," the Marvel boss said back in February (via NME). "Lizzy Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film," he added. "We hope there's a part two and a part three but we're focusing on part one."

He also teased some unannounced second seasons: "The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series. Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we're thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

