WandaVision showrunner addresses [spoiler's] absence from finale

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer – and a certain actor – have addressed why a much-rumored and much-expected Avengers did not appear in the finale.

Many fans expected Doctor Strange to cameo during the final moments of the Disney Plus show, especially as Wanda will next be seen on screen in Doctor Strange 2 (though a surprise appearance in Spider-Man 3 could be on the cards). However, the Sorceror Supreme was a no show during WandaVision episode 9, leaving some fans disappointed.

Speaking to Deadline, Schaeffer said the pieces simply weren't in place to make the appearance happen. "I heart Doctor Strange just like anybody," she said. "It’s one of those things, that’s how the chips fell, that’s how the cookie crumbled, is what I will say, but I look forward to seeing him on screen with Wanda in Doctor Strange 2."

Benedict Cumberbatch has also spoken about the no-show, telling Jake's Takes: "That would've been fun I guess. It would've let into [Elizabeth Olsen's] involvement with Doctor Strange 2 but that's all to come. We're in the middle of it now, we've been filming since before Christmas, and it's very exciting."

Whether Doctor Strange's appearance was ever planned remains unknown. Schaffer also spoke about whether Evan Peters' Quicksilver could potentially return, but remained coy, not revealing either way whether he will be back.

"What I can say is that I think Evan Peters did an incredible job with this role and I found it to be such a joy to both work with him and watch him on screen, and you know, as a fan, I’m interested to see whatever he does next," she said.

Director Matt Shakman previously spoke about Wanda's story continuing in Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Wanda will continue and there's a lot more to her story to be told, so this is only one part of a very complicated and very rich life," he said. Elizabeth Olsen has similarly teased that there is a "natural progression" between WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2.

The crew behind the Marvel series have also spoken about the possibility of WandaVision season 2, which you can read about through that link. While we wait for the Doctor Strange sequel, make sure to catch up on everything about Marvel Phase 4.