First The Walking Dead season 10 image shows Michonne cutting down zombies, naturally

The first image from The Walking Dead season 10 has been revealed. Ahead of the show’s panel as part of a packed San Diego Comic-Con 2019 schedule, we now have an exciting look at Michonne taking no (undead) prisoners whilst walking through the fire and flames.

As exclusively revealed by EW, the new Walking Dead season 10 shot of Michonne (which you can see below) shows Danai Gurira’s character doing her best Kill Bill impression, mowing down a couple of walkers while a fire rages in the background. It doesn’t clue us in too much on the show’s upcoming direction, but looks undeniably cool all the same.

For her part, showrunner Angela Kang told EW that the presence of fire hints at a major throughline for the upcoming season: “One of the things that we have going on this season is, we’re continuing some explorations of natural elements and how they play into our world. And fire is one of those elements that comes into play in a few key ways that twist the story in a way that will be pretty exciting.”

(Image credit: EW/AMC)

So, where to next for the show and Michonne? The Walking Dead season 9 featured the presumed death – then rescue – of Rick Grimes, while a time skip saw the remaining members of the Hilltop, Alexandria, and the Kingdom go up against the formidable Alpha and the Whisperers. Michonne has helped lead the charge against the new Big Bads, especially in the face of the Whisperer’s late-season massacre of a handful of beloved characters – but she won’t be around for long.

Previous reports indicated that Danai Gurira will be leaving the show during The Walking Dead season 10’s run, so this image could very much be part of a last hurrah for the sword-wielding surrogate leader.

We’ve not got long until SDCC 2019, so we’ll surely find out a little more about Michonne’s immediate future very, very soon. For now, the new Walking Dead season 10 image will have to tide us over.