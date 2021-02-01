Wakanda series in the works at Disney Plus from Ryan Coogler

Black Panther writer and director Ryan Coogler is developing a Wakanda series for Disney Plus.

In a press release obtained by THR, Disney announced a five-year deal with Coogler which includes a series expanding the world of Wakanda as well as other unannounced projects. We don't have specifics on the plot or characters, but with Coogler at the helm we can rest assured the Disney Plus series is in good hands.

"It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true," Coogler said in a statement. The deal with Disney would also allow Coogler's Proximity Media to develop series for Disney's other TV outlets.

"We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms," Coogler added. "We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

Coogler is currently hard at work on Black Panther 2, which, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, will also focus on building out the fictional kingdom of Wakanda. In a recent interview with Deadline, Feige confirmed that the late Chadwick Boseman won't be digitally added to Black Panther 2, nor will the actor's role be recast.

"We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa," Feige said. "Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There's also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

