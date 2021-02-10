Valheim workbench - How to build a workbench, cover it with a roof, and upgrade it

As soon as the tutorial bird drops you off in your world, your goal is to figure out how build a Valheim workbench and cover it with a roof so you can actually use it. Valheim doesn't do a great job of explaining how to do things, hoping you'll figure it out along the way, but that's not always straightforward. So we're here to help! This guide has everything you need to know about the Valheim workbench including how to build one, how to build a roof to cover it and use it, and how to upgrade a workbench in Valheim so you can build more things.

How to build a workbench in Valheim

First up is building the actual workbench. This part is simple; once you've punched down some trees, crafted a stone axe, then chopped down some bigger trees, head to your inventory and craft a hammer. With the hammer equipped, open the build menu and select the workbench. You need 10 wood to craft a workbench and it can be placed literally wherever you like, just make sure it's the place you want your first base to be so you can build walls and a roof around it.

How to use the workbench by building a roof

The workbench can't be used until you've built a shelter around it, so your next step is to keep collecting wood. This can essentially be whatever size you like, but the workbench needs to be underneath a roof. I decided to build a full room complete with bed, fireplace, chest, and workbench when I started, but you can also just place four walls with some roof tiles above the workbench facing the open world if you like. Strong weather can hinder this though, so to ensure it works, you'll want to build an enclosed space for the workbench.

How to upgrade a workbench

When you have a workbench in Valheim, you can build plenty of objects and tools, but compared to the full catalogue of items in the game, your choice is limited. In order to unlock everything, you need to upgrade your workbench, which is done by placing different utility objects nearby. In no particular order, place the following around the workbench to upgrade it:

Chopping Block (10 Wood, 10 Flint)

Tanning Rack (10 Wood, 15 Flint, 20 Leather Scraps, 5 Deer Hide)

Adze (10 Fine Wood, 3 Bronze, Forge)

Tool Shelf (10 Fine Wood, 4 Iron, 4 Obsidian, Forge)

Place all four nearby and the workbench will be upgraded to level five. That's all there is to know about the Valheim workbench – upgrading it should be one of your core goals in the early game, so get to it!