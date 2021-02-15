Upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon adds to its cast

Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon has added a new cast member – Lily Gladstone is joining Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the period crime drama.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the movie is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Deadline reports that Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). This is Gladstone's first major Hollywood role – she's previously starred in indie movies like Kelly Reichardt's Certain Women in 2016 and First Cow in 2020.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple Original movie, joining the streamer's increased output with the likes of Ridley Scott's upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic , Kitbag, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previous movies released by Apple TV Plus include the Tom Hanks-led war drama Greyhound and Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

This is Scorsese's first time in the director's chair since 2019's The Irishman for Netflix and shows a continued partnership between Scorsese and major streaming platforms. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, who has penned movies including Forrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button , and A Star is Born , wrote the script.