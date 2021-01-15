Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon movie finds a home on Apple TV Plus

Kitbag, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, is coming to Apple TV Plus. Scott will direct and produce, while Phoenix will star as the French emperor and military leader Napoleon Bonaparte. The movie will track the historical figure’s origins and ruthless rise to power, as well as his often volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine.

The screenplay was written by David Scarpa, who previously worked with Scott to pen the script for the director’s 2017 movie All the Money in the World about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.

This is the first time Scott and Phoenix have teamed up since Phoenix’s supporting role as Roman Emperor Commodus in 2000’s Gladiator . We last saw Phoenix on the big screen as the lead in 2019’s Joker , a role which won him Best Actor at the Oscars. Meanwhile, Scott hasn’t had a feature film release since All the Money in the World, but he turned to the small screen last year instead to direct and executive produce sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves for HBO Max.

The director has several movies in the pipeline, though – as well as Kitbag, there’s The Last Duel, a historical thriller set in 14th-century France starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck that’s due to be released in 2021. Also scheduled to come out this year is true crime drama Gucci, about the Italian fashion house boss’ murder. Jeremy Irons, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga will star.