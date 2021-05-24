New Uncharted movie image shows mustache-free Sully

A brand new image from the upcoming Uncharted movie based on the video game franchise has been released.

The image comes from The New York Times and features Tom Holland as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg who plays Victor Sullivan. The two of them both appear to be inspecting a room, and despite us seeing Wahlberg teasing his mustache last year, this image appears to be mustache free.

Earlier this year, we saw four images from the Uncharted movie shared by the film's official Twitter, although what we have seen so far hasn't given much away.

New still from ‘Uncharted’(via @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/4AToHjUwQGMay 24, 2021 See more

The New York Times spoke with senior Sony Interactive executive Asad Qizilbash about Sony Pictures and Sony Interactive Entertainment not working well together in the past. They explained that the current collaboration between the two "has weight because there is a win for everyone.”

Qizilbash said: “We have three objectives. Grow audience size for games. Bring product to Sony Pictures. Showcase collaboration... It's risky. But I think we can do it."

The Uncharted movie's production has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. The film lost six directors in total, with Venom's Ruben Fleischer finishing the job. Filming wrapped up last year and Tom Holland seems pretty positive about it.

Providing there are no more delays we can hope to see the Uncharted film launch next year on February 18, 2022. Until then, make sure to check out the most exciting upcoming movies.