The Umbrella Academy season 4: Everything we know about the Netflix show's potential return

The Umbrella Academy season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it seems very likely that we'll be seeing more of the Hargreeves in the near future (especially as there was a season 3 post-credits scene). While we wait to hear if the hit Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth outing, we've done our best to predict what might be still to come for our favorite superpowered siblings.

Below, you'll find our predictions for season 4's release date, as well as which plot points we think new episodes might touch on – an impending apocalypse may be a given for the Hargreeves based on previous seasons, but there are plenty of other loose ends that still need tying up. So, read on to find out everything we know so far about the possibility of The Umbrella Academy season 4 – and be warned, there are major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 3 ahead.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy season 4 hasn't been commissioned yet, so it's impossible to say when it could potentially arrive on Netflix. However, we can make a prediction – there was a gap of just under two years between season 2 and season 3, and a break of around a year and a half between season 1 and season 2. Season 3 was released in June 2022, so that means we could expect new episodes to arrive sometime between December 2023 and June 2024.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's hard to tell what The Umbrella Academy season 4 will have in store without a trailer or synopsis, but the way season 3 wrapped up gives us a pretty good idea of potential plot points.

We'll see the repercussions of the Hargreeves resetting the universe in the season 3 finale, for one thing. Plus, the mid-credits scene makes it seem like Umbrella Ben is back, but Sparrow Ben is still in the picture, too, which complicates matters. Maybe we'll even find out some more about how Umbrella Ben died. Reginald's late wife Abigail is seemingly back from the dead, too, while Luther is looking for Sloane, who was missing at the end of season 3.

We're likely to learn the terms of the deal Reginald made with Alison – Ray, the man she was married to in 1963, appears in the present day at the end of season 3, so we can assume this has something to do with it, and we may find out how Reginald was able to make this happen. Oh, and we can pretty confidently guess that there'll be some kind of world-ending event on the horizon, too. For more, check out our piece on the Umbrella Academy season 3 ending.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's difficult to imagine a version of The Umbrella Academy without the Hargreeves siblings, so it seems safe to assume that Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Alison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), and Aidan Gallagher (Five) will return, as well as Justin H. Min – although which version of Ben he'll be playing was thrown into question by the season 3 mid-credits scene.

It looks like Colm Feore will be back as Reginald Hargreeves, while the season 3 finale made it seem like Reginald's late wife Abigail was back from the dead – she was played by Liisa Repo-Martell in her brief season 1 appearance.

Ritu Arya is likely to be back as Lila, the Handler's adopted daughter and Diego's love interest, and it looks like Yusuf Gatewood is back in the picture as Ray, Alison's husband from 1963. And then there's Genesis Rodriguez, who plays Sloane, one of the remaining Sparrows along with Ben – she went missing at the end of season 3, so it remains to be seen whether she's still alive and if she'll be back for a potential season 4.

That's all there is to know on The Umbrella Academy season 4. While we wait for the show to return, check out our list of the best Netflix shows available to stream right now.