The Umbrella Academy season 4 post-credits scene explained: does the final season of the Netflix show have a post-credits scene?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing the beloved comic book adaptation to an end. Viktor, Five, Klaus, Allison, Diego, Luther, and Ben find themselves reluctantly teaming up for one last, seemingly straightforward mission, but not everything is as it seems – especially when a few new faces enter the fray in the form of timeline conspiracy theorists, the Keepers.

Season 4 may be the final installment of the Hargreeves superpowered (or not…) exploits – but is the final scene actually the end of the show? Or is there a post-credits treat to reward patient viewers? We've got everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season 4 post-credits scene (or lack thereof) right here, so you can decide whether to switch off or keep watching at the end of episode 6.

Does The Umbrella Academy season 4 have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Netflix)

No, The Umbrella Academy season 4 doesn't have a post-credits scene. You'd be forgiven for expecting one, though, as season 3 had a cheeky mid-credits stinger featuring Justin H. Min's Ben.

However, there is still something worth sticking around for after the series finale – to celebrate the end of the show's four-season run, the final episode ends with a touching montage of behind-the-scenes clips from the production of seasons 1-4 set to a soundtrack of Talking Heads' This Must Be the Place.

All episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 4 are available to watch now on Netflix. For more, check out our The Umbrella Academy season 4 review and our guide to The Umbrella Academy season 4 ending explained.

Once you're done, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to stream today.