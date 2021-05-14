Ubisoft Reflections is staffing up for a new IP

Ubisoft Reflections, creator of the Driver series and co-developer on a number of popular series, is staffing up for a new IP.

According to a job listing for a narrative designer, Ubisoft Reflections' new series will have elements of open-world games, but other than that the description is pretty vague. The job listing also calls for someone who can help craft backstories for multiple "characters, locations, objects, [and] events."

Despite the Newcastle-based studio being best-known for the Driver series, it's had a hand in making a laundry list of games from Ubisoft's flagship series including The Division, The Division 2, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, The Settlers, Starlink: Battle For Atlas and The Crew. Reflections also led development on a few in-house indie games like Grow Up, Grow Home, Ode, and Atomega.

As for the mothership Ubisoft brand, the company recently revealed a pretty significant update to its development strategy. On top of the usual three to four premium AAA games a year, the studio now says to expect more "high-end free-to-play games." We've already seen a preview of what's to come with the free-to-play spinoff title Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland announced last week, and it sounds like more of the same is in the works for other Ubisoft franchises. Ubisoft has clarified that the move toward free-to-play games won't result in fewer premium, paid titles, just a bigger investment in the free-to-play space.

