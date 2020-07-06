Ubisoft is giving away Watch Dogs 2 during its upcoming showcase

If you missed Watch Dogs 2 when it released back in 2016, this weekend's your chance to grab it for free. All you need to do is log in to your Ubisoft account on the day of the Ubisoft Forward virtual showcase, and Watch Dogs 2 is yours to keep.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 12 and begins at 11am PDT / 7pm BST with a stream covering news on games including The Division 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Trackmania, and Just Dance 2020. All that will be followed by the main event at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST, and that'll feature details on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, plus "a few surprises."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla news is enough reason to check out Ubisoft's E3 alternative, but Watch Dogs 2 is a nice bonus. We found a lot to love in the open-world hacking adventure when we reviewed it at launch, writing at the time:

"Watch Dogs 2 builds upon the strengths of the original game, whilst polishing up aspects that lacked depth to deliver a coherent, comprehensive experience. Its diverse cast and (mostly) thought-provoking narrative trump the occasionally repetitive, maddening gunplay, and though the urban youth humour occasionally falls flat, for the most part its characters feel, talk, and react convincingly."

Ubisoft has been giving away a lot of games lately. Assassin's Creed 2 was free in April, followed by Origins a couple of weeks ago, and the recent Play Together Apart campaign drew a whopping 9 million free game downloads.

Free is good, and these are the best free games out there.