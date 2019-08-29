Two Point Hospital free weekend lets you play the whole game on Steam until Monday

Two Point Hospital is free to play on Steam this weekend, giving you a long weekend to try your hand at curing wacky diseases. The base version of the game has more than 100 ailments including Turtle Head and Mock Star, but if you want to pick up the new Close Encounters DLC that just went on sale today, you could even treat them aliens. Two Point Hospital is free from now through Monday, September 2 - perfect for Labor Day vacationers in the US to bid farewell to summer by staying inside and purchasing virtual medical equipment.

Haven't heard of Two Point Hospital before now? It's a modern spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, the 1997 sim game of cartoon medical malpractice, that was made by key developers from the original. If reading that sentence was enough to get your blood pumping, you should check out Two Point Hospital.

If you decide you like it, you can pick Two Point Hospital up permanently for 50% off its standard price throughout the free weekend. The Bigfoot and Pebberley Island DLCs are similarly discounted. You could try calling up your insurance to see if they'll cover the remaining costs of the purchase, but you'll probably be on hold for half an hour just for them to tell you that Two Point Hospital isn't in your network. Dear UK readers, if you don't know what I'm talking about, please just hold your socialized healthcare close and never let it go.

Even if you're not big on PC gaming, you may want to check out the free weekend to see if you should pick up Two Point Hospital when it hits consoles later this year .