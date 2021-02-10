Two Guardians of the Galaxy actors appear to have already completed filming on Thor: Love and Thunder

Two Guardians of the Galaxy actors might have already completed filming on Thor: Love and Thunder.

Nebula actor Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, have apparently both posted to their respective Instagram Stories suggesting that they have left Australia – where the thorquel started filming in January.

It seems like both Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) have finished filming things for THOR: Love and Thunder because they’ve both left AustraliaPom’s Instagram story is from a few days ago and Karen’s is from today pic.twitter.com/C08U34rgEsFebruary 9, 2021

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Gillan said she's completed a 25-hour journey from Australia to London, and is happy to be back in the UK.

Karen Gillan is now in London after filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydneyvia Karen Gillan on Instagram #ThorLoveandThunder #GuardiansoftheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/xjqeBvbQgzFebruary 10, 2021

It looks like these particular Guardians won't have a huge role in the movie, then. It's not too surprising that some characters will only have minor parts to play, though, considering the film is shaping up to have quite the epic cast, and has already been described as having "an Avengers 5 feel."

Of course, this also doesn't mean that Gillan and Klementieff won't return to Australia at some point for further filming – but in a pandemic, that does seem unlikely. Although, it still looks like at least some of the Guardians will have a substantial role in Love and Thunder, as James Gunn confirmed he and Taika Waititi spoke before the script was penned.

Natalie Portman is back as a Mjolnir-wielding Jane Foster in Love and Thunder, while Tessa Thompson has confirmed her character Valkyrie will be king. Thompson has also suggested we might be seeing some more familiar faces in the film, and Chris Pratt's Star-Lord has been spotted on the set. Christian Bale is also reportedly playing big bad Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive to theaters May 6, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.