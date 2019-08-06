Tuca & Bertie star Tiffany Haddish is confident the show will find a new home after Netflix cancellation

After the breakout success of BoJack Horseman when it launched in 2014, fans of Tuca & Bertie though their new favorite cartoon would have a long and healthy life. Netflix thought otherwise and cancelled it after a single season.

“I was late finding out it was canceled,” said Haddish at the Television Critics Association (TCA). “Tuca & Bertie is close to me. It is amazing and needs to be seen.

"Who knows? It might end up somewhere else!”

Originally reported by Deadline , Haddish recently spoke at the TCA about hosting Kids Say the Darndest Things on ABC when a question about the bird brained show came up. She said that she and the creator of Tuca & Bertie, Lisa Hanawalt, have been talking about bringing the show back. While they had no concrete news to share she was confident that they'd see the show return.

Tuca & Bertie, starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, explored the friendship between two 30 year old birds living in the same apartment building. It gained critical acclaim and a passionate following of fans who loved the show for its unique and dirty storylines.

While BoJack Horseman dove deep into the depression of its main character, Tuca & Bertie explore the intricacies of female friendship (including a frank approach to sex and other sensitive topics).

The show joins other classics like American Vandal, One Day at a Time, Sense 8, The Get Down, and The OA in getting cancelled by Netflix.