Timothy Olyphant returning as Raylan Givens for a new Justified series

Timothy Olyphant is back for more Justified – the actor will return as Raylan Givens for a new limited series.

The new series, titled Justified: City Primeval, will be inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The original series was based on Leonard's novella, Fire in the Hole. It will follow Raylan Givens in his new life in Miami, eight years after leaving Kentucky, balancing his work as a US Marshal and being a father to a teenage girl. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a violent desperado known as the Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell's formidable lawyer has her own motivations, too, and the trio ends up on a collision course that won't end well for everyone.

Justified executive producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are on board as showrunners, while Dinner will direct the series. The original series' showrunner, Graham Yost, will executive produce.

Justified ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015 and was nominated for a total of eight Emmys and won two – Margo Martindale and Jeremy Davies were awarded for their performances on the show.

"When Justified concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," Sony Pictures Television Studios presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter said in a statement. "The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team."