Timothée Chalamet in talks to star in new movie from Call Me By Your Name director

Timothée Chalamet is in talks to star in Bones & All, a new movie from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the coming of age horror story follows a young woman on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

Taylor Russell is in talks to take on the lead role. The actor is known for her roles in the Netflix series Lost in Space, as well as the horror movie Escape Room and indie movie Waves alongside Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown.

Guadagnino's last two movies were coming of age drama Call Me By Your Name – in which Chalamet also starred – and horror remake Suspiria, so a coming of age horror movie seems like a logical step in his filmmaking career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , production is planned to start in either April or May this year. Dave Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on the 2015 psychological drama A Bigger Splash, has penned the screenplay.

We can next see Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, which will release in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. Guadagnino's next project is Born to Be Murdered, starring Alicia Vikander and John David Washington, which he produced for Netflix and is due to be released this year.