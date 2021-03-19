Three more Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works at HBO

Not one, not two, but three more Game of Thrones prequel series are in development at HBO, according to Deadline . The series will take us to all corners of Westeros, from Dorne to King's Landing to the open seas.

One of the projects has the working title 9 Voyages and will follow Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides, and head of House Velaryon. This character is also set to appear in the already greenlit prequel series House of the Dragon, played by Steve Toussaint. This is reportedly the most fully formed series of the three, with a creative team already attached including Bruno Heller, the co-creator of HBO's historical drama Rome.

The second project has the working project 10,000 Ships and will center the warrior Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne – she was also the namesake for Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) direwolf. This series will be set around 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Series number three will be set in Flea Bottom, a slum in Westeros' capital city of King's Landing where characters like Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie) were born.

While these projects are still in the early stages of development, House of the Dragon is set to start filming soon . The 10-episode series is set around 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. Alongside Toussaint, the cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith.