This Untitled Goose Game Lego set can become a reality if you vote for it

This fan designed Untitled Goose Game Lego set brings the goose to the world of bricks

(Image credit: Lego Ideas / A Fellow Player)

A fan design of a Untitled Goose Game Lego set has been submitted on the Lego Ideas website, and it is pretty honking glorious. On Lego Ideas, fan designers can submit their own Lego creations which can become a reality if it gets 10,000 supporter votes.

The Untitled Goose Game submission features the garden scene from the first section of the game, complete with the waterfowl menace and the poor gardener the winged fiend pesters. All of the little details really bring the garden level to life in Lego form, from the Gardener's sunhat to the goose-banning sign. It would certainly make for a great display piece for any Untitled Goose Game fan out there.

"The worldwide phenomenon of 2019 comes to Lego! Enjoy life as a destructive goose in a small garden." The product description reads. "Watch out for the gardener and his many tools! Props included: Jam, Apple, Sprinkler, Goose Sign, Rose Bush, Carrot, Loose Foliage, Spoon, Shovel, Sun Hat, Hammer, Ice Chest, and a Key." 

So far the project has 235 supporters as of writing this article, and it just recently got the Staff pick from the Lego Ideas editorial team. In the past, fan designs that have become a reality include a Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie set, a Flintstones set, and a Voltron set. Whether or not the Goose gets a set brought to life will depend on the amount of votes the idea gets, but the set is certainly a fantastic idea. 

The honk machine has invaded many, many worlds since it first launched on the Switch last year. From showing up in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to causing havoc in The Office, the waddling menace is unstoppable, and we could easily see it taking over the Lego world, too. 

If you get into a spot of trouble during you adventures as a goose, be sure to check our Untitled Goose Game walkthrough for all your honk-related needs. 

